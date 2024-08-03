Shaker Heights Schools announces new cellphone policy

Shaker Heights Schools announced its new cellphone policy for the 2024-2025 school year.

The district is calling it "Away for the Day," and it is meant to improve social and academic engagement at school.

The procedures are as follows, according to the district's website:



Elementary students must power off all cellphones and personal electronic devices and store them in a backpack until the end of the day.

Students in Grades 6-12 will be assigned a Yondr pouch to store all powered-off cellphones and personal electronic devices until the end of the school day. Students will keep their locked Yondr pouch with them, and unlocking devices will be located throughout the building for use at dismissal.

The use of cellphones at extra circulars will be decided by the coach or advisor.

Exceptions may be granted by the school administration on a case-by-case basis.

In the event of a family emergency, families are to contact the school's main office, and all classrooms will be equipped with a cellphone for emergencies.