Shaker Heights students plant a fast-growing forest in their neighborhood

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — On a small plot of grass in Shaker Heights, Anya Ustin and Nora Kaelber are hoping to make a big impact. The young women planted a Miyawaki or "pocket forest."

In May, the teens put down cardboard, then compost, courtesy of the local group "Rust Belt Riders." Anya and Nora researched and strategically planted 36 different kinds of vegetation.

"This is a Miyawaki or pocket forest which is basically like, the equivalent of a natural forest but it's with human intervention," said Nora Kaelber, a freshman at Shaker Heights High School.

The fast-growing forest idea was born as a science project at Shaker Heights High School. The teenagers were part of the Innovative Center for Learning, which allowed them to till soil and plant seeds as part of their studies.

"The kind of work these two young women did exemplifies what the Innovative Center is all about. The IC really operates as a micro school within a school at Shaker Heights High School. It serves students interested in a non-traditional high school experience that gives them more voice and choice over when, where, how and what they learn as they advance towards high school graduation and a college and career path of their choosing. The IC is officially designated as a blended-learning model school, which allows IC Students to complete their course work through a mix of online learning and in-person project-based learning facilitated by our IC educators and aligned to student interests, community needs and I.B. approaches to teaching and learning." Scott Stephens, Shaker Heights City Schools.

"This has been used where, like old buildings used to be where then it rejuvenates the soil and like you can be producing oxygen in a very small amount of space," said Kaelber.

While they carefully tend their growth, the girls feel like their little forest can be a catalyst for change.

"We all contribute in many ways to climate change and to the negative effects. But, we also have the ability to create beautiful things that can really help the environment," said Anya Ustin.

Ustin continued, "it's also an example of how young people can get involved and just do something and can really dig in and create a project that is meaningful."

Ustin submitted the project for review as part of her application for Eagle Scout with Scouting America.

The teens could purchase all the supplies thanks to GoFundMe, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cleveland, and a grant from Shaker Heights.