Shalersville Twp. sets new zoning limits for data center development amid legal threats

SHALERSVILLE TWP., Ohio — Shalersville Township Board of Trustees plans to set more specific regulations for zoning use.

This comes after months of telling you about a massive data center development in Portage County and the growing controversy from those within the community.

“It limits the amount of power that they can use in the light industrial area,” said Shalersville Township Board of Trustee, Ronald Kotkowski.

Kotkowski said they were told their previous language was not clear, so the board voted to define their current zoning as light industrial, which would require less than 25 megawatts of power.

Now, Liz Alexander, an attorney on behalf of the data center developers, is calling the board out for approving these changes she says are ‘unlawful’ and ‘illegal.’

“While these amendments do not impact my client’s current pending conditional use application which was filed under the current zoning resolution in effect. It does impact my client’s other properties in the township more generally,” said Alexander.

Kotkowski said the board brought it by the county prosecutor’s office.

“They think it’s valid, and that we can,” said Alexander.

But Alexander disagreed and said she and her client will take legal action.

“They have said a lot of things were unconstitutional and vague and not allowed. If they want to pursue that, they can,” said Kotkowski.

Meanwhile, Jessica Winchell said the board’s decision is a step in the right direction.

“I saw here democracy working. I saw the Shalersville Trustees go ahead and approve a measure that had overwhelming support in Portage County, not only in Shalersville, but beyond, and that was really satisfying to see,” said Winchell.