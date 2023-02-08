Shaw High School and Prospect Academy placed on lockdown for 'precautionary measures'

Officers with the East Cleveland Police Department and the Cleveland Heights Police Department responded to Shaw High School in East Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon after school officials said they were alerted to a "possible sighting of an individual carrying an assault rifle and a bomb."

"As a precautionary measure, Shaw High School and Prospect Academy were put into a lockdown," school officials said.

Police reviewed security camera footage from nearby businesses, but no one matching the description and carrying weapons was seen, the district said.

Additionally, police entered the high school and conducted a sweep to check for threats as a precaution.

"The East Cleveland City School District works closely with local authorities to maintain the safety and security of all students, staff, and community members," school officials said. "Situations like these are treated as real situations until a complete investigation can be completed."

