Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'She is up in the air…just sitting there. She's in shock': Van lands on car in bizarre Lorain County Crash

Police have not said what caused the accident.
Police are investigating what caused a demolition derby near Grant Street and Euclid Avenue in Lorain on Wednesday.
Police investigate Two cars colliding In Lorain County
Posted

LORAIN — Police are investigating what caused a demolition derby near Grant Street and Euclid Avenue in Lorain on Wednesday.

Lewis West told News 5 that he was sitting in his garage around 4:30 pm when a car accident occurred. West said that he was watching his aunt back out of his driveway.

"I seen her stop about right here, and this car wasn't paying attention. Next thing I know, [the car] slammed right into her going by 40, and the car literally went on top of hers," said West. “I thought it was going to crush the other woman. That was my first concern."

 West says he called two others in his house to dial 911, and then he made sure both women in each vehicle were okay.

"My aunt was just up in the air. She [was] just sitting there. She's in shock!" Lewis said.

His aunt wouldn't take her hands off the wheel. He said the crash really shook her up, and she had to go to the hospital to be checked out.

 News 5 reached out to Lorain Police for more details about the crash, but so far, they have not released any information.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.