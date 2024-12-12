'She is up in the air…just sitting there. She's in shock': Van lands on car in bizarre Lorain County Crash

LORAIN — Police are investigating what caused a demolition derby near Grant Street and Euclid Avenue in Lorain on Wednesday.

Lewis West told News 5 that he was sitting in his garage around 4:30 pm when a car accident occurred. West said that he was watching his aunt back out of his driveway.

"I seen her stop about right here, and this car wasn't paying attention. Next thing I know, [the car] slammed right into her going by 40, and the car literally went on top of hers," said West. “I thought it was going to crush the other woman. That was my first concern."

West says he called two others in his house to dial 911, and then he made sure both women in each vehicle were okay.

"My aunt was just up in the air. She [was] just sitting there. She's in shock!" Lewis said.

His aunt wouldn't take her hands off the wheel. He said the crash really shook her up, and she had to go to the hospital to be checked out.

News 5 reached out to Lorain Police for more details about the crash, but so far, they have not released any information.