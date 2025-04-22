Sheriffs across Ohio join ICE in crackdown on illegal immigration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Last month, we showed you how changes from the White House led to a new law enforcement task force in Northeast Ohio, composed of federal agents focused on arresting individuals in the country illegally.

Local federal agents assisting ICE with illegal immigration enforcement

RELATED: Local federal agents assisting ICE with illegal immigration enforcement

Now, additional changes from the Trump administration are giving local law enforcement the ability to house ICE detainees and the authority to enforce immigration laws.

In Mahoning County, jail space is something they have in abundance — and that surplus is exactly what Sheriff Jerry Greene decided to capitalize on.

“As soon as Trump got elected, I contacted ICE in Cleveland and Homeland Security in Detroit and discussed with them that I would certainly have some open bed space if they wanted to come and take a look at us as a particular facility that they want to be housing immigrants,” said Greene.

Greene said the main motivation for reaching out was financial. The county earns $125 per day for every ICE detainee held in its jail. They received approval just a few weeks ago, and now both local inmates and ICE detainees from across the country are being housed in the same facility.

“For the entire county we book about 450 inmates a month,” Greene continued, “But over a six month period, we saw six illegal immigrants generally on minor charges, driving under suspension, driving without a license, you know, maybe a shoplifting charge or something like that, but we don't see them around here as much.”

Mahoning County is just one of many sheriff’s offices working under contract with ICE. Others, including Portage County, have agreements under the 287(g) program.

“It is basically a statute that allows federal immigration authorities to place enforcement of immigration matters on local and state police officers,” explained Stacy Cozart Martin, an immigration attorney with MJB Immigration.

The program includes three models: jail enforcement, task force, and warrant service, all of which involve training officers to act as ICE agents.

Portage County Sheriff's wrote about the contract in a Facebook post:

"Although Portage County may not be a border community, the impacts of crime do not stop at border towns and in many ways impact communities throughout our county," the post stated.

News 5 reached out to Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski multiple times. His office did not respond.

Meanwhile, Mahoning County already has 77 ICE inmates in custody, with the capacity to house up to 100, potentially generating nearly $4.5 million annually.

“Sheriff's offices in Ohio, what they pay to run their offices is generally based off of a sales tax to be able to generate money like this from the federal government offsets that, and really it enables us to either pay for what we're doing right now, pay for initiatives of the sheriff's office, or even to put in a rainy day fund,” said Greene.

The sheriff says expanding his deputies’ immigration authority isn’t completely off the table, but he’d need to see clear benefits similar to those of the jail contract.

“You would almost be turning your own agency into a processing center. I don't know if we're ready to do or equipped to do that. I'm not totally against it, but it's a decision we're going to have to make. You know when and if they come knocking,” said Green.

For now, the focus remains on the current jail contract.

“If you're not supposed to be here, then you probably shouldn't be here, but for us, just housing inmates here in Mahoning County, it's really more of a financial situation and what is best for our own residents,” said Green.

Mahoning County isn’t the only one in Northeast Ohio housing ICE detainees. Geauga County also has a contract with the federal government, and its jail has housed ICE detainees for years.

You can find the full Portage County statement below:

“In support of President Trump's efforts to make America safe, and due to Sheriff Zuchowski's partnership with the Southern Border Patrol Committee, PCSO has begun the process of obtaining a Federal contract with ICE under the 287(g) Act. This authority will strengthen our ability to identify, detain, and transfer to ICE, individuals who are here unlawfully committing crimes.



By participating in the 287(g) Act, Deputies gain the ability to enforce federal immigration laws, which anhances public safety by ensuring that individuals who violate immigration laws are addressed in a manner consistent with federal regulations.



Although Portage County may not be a border community, the impacts of crime do not stop at border towns and in many ways impact communities throughout our county. As an office, we have encountered illegal immigrants during the course of our daily responsibilities.



Ultimately, participating in the 287(g) Act allows the Portage County Sheriff's Office to be more effective in its efforts to enforce both criminal and immigration laws, improving community safety and security.”