Sheriff's Office: 4 people killed in Stark County crash Thursday afternoon

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people died Thursday in a two-car crash in Nimishillen Township, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on State Route 153 just east of Maplegrove Street.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle heading west on State Route 153 at a high rate of speed went off the side of the road. The driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle heading east on the same road. Both vehicles stopped on the south side of the road.

Authorities said four people died as a result of the crash. The names of the victims haven't been released. Details about the crash weren't provided.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 330-430-3800.

