Sheriff's office investigating after vehicle fled from traffic stop, crashed

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that occurred Friday evening after a vehicle fled from a traffic stop.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop on E. 9th Street in Cleveland, but the vehicle fled from the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was later involved in a crash with another vehicle after exiting the freeway on Eddy Road, the sheriff's office said.

The status of the drivers is unknown.

This story will be updated once more is learned.