Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff's office investigating after vehicle fled from traffic stop, crashed

Serial scam caller using Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department name
News 5 Staff
Scammers are using the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department’s name trying to get your money. Here’s the big warning you need to know about.
Serial scam caller using Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department name
Posted

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that occurred Friday evening after a vehicle fled from a traffic stop.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop on E. 9th Street in Cleveland, but the vehicle fled from the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was later involved in a crash with another vehicle after exiting the freeway on Eddy Road, the sheriff's office said.

The status of the drivers is unknown.

This story will be updated once more is learned.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.