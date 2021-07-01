Sherwin-Williams concept art for new headquarters shows tower standing 36 stories tall

CLEVELAND — Concept proposal documentation for the upcoming Sherwin-Williams Headquarters in Cleveland shows the building could stand 36 stories tall and have 3,000 employees working inside.

According to the concept, the headquarters will initially consist of three structures—the office tower, pavilion and parking garage.

The proposed tower would consist of:



Employee lobby

Workplace for more than 3,000 employees

Conference, dining, wellness

Loading dock and central plant

Approximately 1,000,000 GSF

Approximately 36 stories

The proposed pavilion would consist of:



Visitor entry

Center of Excellence

Learning and development

Approximately 50,000 GSF

Two stories

The proposed parking garage would consist of:



Approximately 920 spaces

Street-level retail liner facing West 3rd Street

Four levels of parking above grade

One basement parking level

"The new Sherwin-Williams Headquarters Tower will be a prominent addition to Cleveland’s skyline, in scale with the adjacent high-rise buildings surrounding Public Square. The pavilion will create a welcoming entry presence at the pedestrian scale. The garage and future development will complement the scale of the Warehouse District," the concept states.

Sherwin-Williams

The concept for the new headquarters was submitted to the city on Thursday. City officials will hold a meeting on the concept on July 20. Schematics are set to be submitted in August and the final submission is set for November.

CLICK HERE to read the full concept design documentation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.