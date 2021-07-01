Sherwin-Williams concept art for new headquarters shows tower standing 36 stories tall

CLEVELAND — Concept proposal documentation for the upcoming Sherwin-Williams Headquarters in Cleveland shows the building could stand 36 stories tall and have 3,000 employees working inside.
According to the concept, the headquarters will initially consist of three structures—the office tower, pavilion and parking garage.
The proposed tower would consist of:
- Employee lobby
- Workplace for more than 3,000 employees
- Conference, dining, wellness
- Loading dock and central plant
- Approximately 1,000,000 GSF
- Approximately 36 stories
The proposed pavilion would consist of:
- Visitor entry
- Center of Excellence
- Learning and development
- Approximately 50,000 GSF
- Two stories
The proposed parking garage would consist of:
- Approximately 920 spaces
- Street-level retail liner facing West 3rd Street
- Four levels of parking above grade
- One basement parking level
"The new Sherwin-Williams Headquarters Tower will be a prominent addition to Cleveland’s skyline, in scale with the adjacent high-rise buildings surrounding Public Square. The pavilion will create a welcoming entry presence at the pedestrian scale. The garage and future development will complement the scale of the Warehouse District," the concept states.
The concept for the new headquarters was submitted to the city on Thursday. City officials will hold a meeting on the concept on July 20. Schematics are set to be submitted in August and the final submission is set for November.
CLICK HERE to read the full concept design documentation.
