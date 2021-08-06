Sherwin-Williams showcasing Brecksville R&D facility later this month during public hearing

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Sherwin-Williams announced Thursday that its preliminary development plan for a new facility in Brecksville was shown to the city's planning commission and presentation will be part of a public hearing later this month.

The hearing will be on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

"Sherwin-Williams is excited and honored to be investing in the City of Brecksville. And this latest public meeting was another important step in the Building Our Future journey. Our new R&D Center provides us a significant opportunity to, for the first time, bring together our architectural and industrial coatings R&D functions into one campus. The new center will also provide us a larger footprint for current and future needs, state-of-the-art equipment and a building designed specifically around our workflow, our processes and our collaboration needs," the company said in a statement.

According to Sherwin-Williams, the company's goal for the new site consist of the following:

Creating a world-class workplace that ignites innovation and productivity through supporting multiple ways for employees to connect and collaborate; and designing a building from the inside out to ensure high efficiency – which is critical when the name of the game is “speed to market”.

Attracting and retaining the best talent by creating a great workplace experience that is secure, convenient to access and filled with amenities.

Celebrating the Sherwin-Williams brand by showcasing our products both inside and outside of the buildings; and including a customer innovation center designed for deep engagement, hands-on learning and product development for customers and suppliers.

Engaging people and driving culture by including a learning and development center where employees and visitors can learn about our products and even practice applying our products in the expanded applications area.

The preliminary site plan shows a location in the 6700 block of Miller Road. The proposed 3-story structure will sit on 118.8 acres. The building will consist of more than 600,000 square feet.

Sherwin-Williams Company

CLICK HERE to view the preliminary site plan.

Sherwin-Williams said its current plan is to break ground on the facility by the end of the year and an estimated transition to the site by the end of 2024.

