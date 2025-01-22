Watch Now
Shinedown coming to Cleveland Aug. 19

Brent Smith, from left, Zach Myers, Barry Kerch of Shinedown arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Shinedown is coming to Cleveland in August on its Dance, Kid, Dance Tour.

The rock band will perform at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 19, with Morgan Wade opening the show.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday.

$1 from each ticket will be donated to Musicians on Call, which provides live music to hospitals.

For more information, click here.

