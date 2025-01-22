Shinedown coming to Cleveland Aug. 19

Shinedown is coming to Cleveland in August on its Dance, Kid, Dance Tour.

The rock band will perform at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 19, with Morgan Wade opening the show.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday.

$1 from each ticket will be donated to Musicians on Call, which provides live music to hospitals.

