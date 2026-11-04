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Shontel Brown wins, continues to represent Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, unofficial results show

Election 2026 Ohio Senate
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Congresswoman Shontel Brown, D- Ohio, introduces Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Sherrod Brown, a former three-term U.S. senator, to speak at a primary election night campaign event in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Election 2026 Ohio Senate
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Incumbent Shontel Brown defeated Republican challenger Mike Kirchner for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District seat, according to unofficial results and the Associated Press.

Brown has served Ohioans since she was first elected in 2021.

She’s worked to “attract jobs that pay fair wages to Northeast Ohio, improve access to affordable, high-quality health care, ensure equity and justice for all Americans, and improve the quality of life of all people living in her district,” according to her official website.

This summer, Brown and the other four Democratic members of Ohio's congressional delegation penned a letter to the FBI demanding answers regarding the bureau’s raid targeting the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, an organization supporting voting rights and voter registration efforts in Ohio.

WATCH:

Ohio's Democrats in Congress demand answers after last week's raid of voting group

Brown has strongly criticized the FBI raids as an effort to deny and suppress the vote in Northeast Ohio. She said the raid involved hundreds of agents and didn't stop at the Ohio Organizing Collaborative's Cleveland offices.

RELATED: Ohio's Democrats in Congress demand answers after raid of voting group

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