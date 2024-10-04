Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead after shooting at Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts

Police say one man was shot in the head and is in critical condition.
IMG_2846.jpg
IMG_9874.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Dunkin' Donuts on Turney Road. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Garfield Heights police told News 5 crews a man was shot in the head and was transported to Marymount Hospital, where he later died.

Police are searching for a suspect and confirmed there is a car of interest they are looking for, but they would not provide further details. The Shell gas station, also located on Turney Road, is a part of the shooting investigation.

The investigation has caused road closures at the intersection of Turney and McCracken roads.

News 5 has reached out to Dunkin' Donuts for comment.

News 5 will update this article when we learn more information.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.