1 dead after shooting at Garfield Heights Dunkin' Donuts

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Dunkin' Donuts on Turney Road. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Garfield Heights police told News 5 crews a man was shot in the head and was transported to Marymount Hospital, where he later died.

Police are searching for a suspect and confirmed there is a car of interest they are looking for, but they would not provide further details. The Shell gas station, also located on Turney Road, is a part of the shooting investigation.

The investigation has caused road closures at the intersection of Turney and McCracken roads.

News 5 has reached out to Dunkin' Donuts for comment.

