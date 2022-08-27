Shooting at local car dealership in Bedford leaves 1 person injured on Friday afternoon

BEDFORD, Ohio — A shooting took place at a car dealership between an employee and a customer in Bedford on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Bedford Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. to 18300 Rockside Rd, the Hyundai of Bedford, for a report that a male was shot and the shooter was still inside, the release said.

When officers arrived, they learned an employee fired at a customer over a “dispute”, and the firearm was in the hands of another manager, the release stated.

Deputies located the victim in the parking lot and performed “life-saving measures” before being taken to Cleveland Metro for further aid.

News 5 reached out to BPD for confirmation on whether or not the shooter was arrested, and has not responded.

