Shooting death of young Akron father remains unsolved one year later; $5,000 reward offered

AKRON, Ohio — Tha Soe was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and lived there for about 10 years before his family decided to move to the U.S. for a chance at a better life.

Soe and his loved ones, who are Burmese, eventually settled in Akron.

However, his life was tragically cut short in 2023 by gun violence in the same city that he came to know as home.

"They all sacrificed everything: their home, the family, everything that they knew just to come here to give us a better life, and he was taken away from us at 24 years old," said his girlfriend, Sar Htoo.

Soe had realized that American dream. He landed a job working at Amazon and was planning to propose to Htoo. In 2021, the couple had a baby boy and named him Niran.

"He's been working since he was 18 in the factory, wherever he could get a job. Everything that he made is for his child," Htoo said.

The family's happiness in Akron's North Hill neighborhood turned to devastation after someone shot and killed Soe on Dayton Street on Feb. 26, 2023. The shooting took place one street over from where Soe lived on Thayer Street. The case remains unsolved.

"My whole world just fell apart," Htoo said.

According to Akron police, Soe witnessed vandals trying to break into a car, but then they took off.

Soe and his father jumped in a car to follow them, but when they caught up to the vandals on Dayton Street, shots were fired, and the young father was killed.

"He walked out from the car. I believe that's when he got shot. He wanted to confront them," Htoo said.

Captain Michael Miller said the assailants appeared to be between 16 and 20 years old. Beyond that, there was only a vague description of them wearing dark clothing. Nearly a year after the killing, detectives are still analyzing evidence, including possible DNA clues.

"This rips a a hole, if you will, in the hearts and consciences of that family," Miller said.

Miller said there are no suspects in the deadly shooting. He's urging the public to come forward with any information that could help generate leads.

Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer or killers.

"We never lose hope because we're committed to the work and sometimes these take time. Some take years," Miller said.

As the anniversary of the homicide approaches, Htoo is hoping for justice for her and for her son, who never got the chance to know his dad.

"Please say something, just something. It could be the smallest thing that could mean a lot," Htoo said. "I really want justice for that. I really want to answer that, yes, they caught them."

Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.