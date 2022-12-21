Shoppers squeeze in last minute holiday errands before winter storm

CLEVELAND — The incoming winter storm is moving up last minute holiday shopping for some Northeast Ohioans. Stores and markets around Cleveland were buzzing with activity Wednesday.

At Dave’s Market in Ohio City, shoppers were filling their carts with groceries ahead of weekend celebrations.

“With the holidays coming I really thought I need to get my grocery [shopping] done before I get with family,” said Jill Marsillett. “I’m also stocking up on salt. Hopefully the plow trucks will be out for this one.”

Others said they were taking advantage of the clear pavement before ice and snow make getting around town more challenging.

“I go from here, I go to DrugMart, I go to Aldi. I have a friend that I take for his 93 year old mother—I take him grocery shopping. He wants to go to Walmart. We’re covering all bases,” said Anne Kuula.

The Old Brooklyn resident said she’s prepared to delay Christmas celebrations if the roads are too dangerous to get together with family. She also told News 5 she’s optimistic the city’s snow removal will be more efficient than in previous years.

“[It’s] definitely an improvement. The snow plows have gone up and down the neighborhood in Old Brooklyn. They’re doing a practice run I believe,” she said, adding the Cleveland Department of Aging has already called to check that her furnace is working and she has food in the house ahead of the storm.

At the West Side Market, food was in high demand Wednesday and the building was crowded with visitors.

“We’re just kind of bopping around Cleveland to spend the day with family and kind of prepare for Christmas together,” explained Maddy Anderson, who was visiting the market with a friend and her sisters.

Natalie Anderson added, “We were bumping elbows and having to shimmy past people. But all in all, it’s a good day for shopping. Everyone’s here. It’s a popular day.”

The day proved especially popular for vendors in the market who are typically busy ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“The last week before Christmas is crazy phenomenal,” said Minnie Zarefoss at Jim’s Meats. “Phones have been ringing and orders are to be done. People are worried about the weather so now they’re calling in to get it earlier than they [originally] needed.”

She explained the staff there had worked every day in the past week fulfilling holiday orders. They planned to work through Saturday morning, no matter the weather.

“We wait for them to show up,” she said. “They always do.”

Others said their preparations for the upcoming winter storm are part of what they expect during winters in Northeast Ohio.

“Clevelanders are used to it. We’re pros at this bad weather stuff. I think it’s kind of standard procedure for us,” said Marsillett.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.