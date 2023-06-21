'Shopping habits have changed' — Local businesses still struggling post-pandemic

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Helping people celebrate that special day, or moment, in their life is what the owners at Blum’s Party Goods in South Euclid tell News 5 they pride themselves on.

“Our favorite thing to do is to help people figure out what they want,” said Blum’s Party Goods co-owner Abby Aloni.

The name has been around in the community for the last 15 years, with the owners taking over about 5 years ago, and they tell News 5 it’s been a journey up to this point.

“Before the pandemic, there were lots of caterers involved. There were lots of people having parties,” Aloni said.

Abby and co-owner Shimi Aloni say everything stopped once the pandemic hit.

“Nobody could have any meetings with multiple people, so they stopped ordering the big orders of the commercial, which is a big chunk of the business that died overnight,” Shimi Aloni said.

Nearly three and a half years later, the pair says their business is still struggling to help people create those special memories.

“Shopping habits have changed. Simply, shopping habits have changed,” Aloni said.

She said that hurts a business like Blum’s, where the owners want people to shop in-person because they feel that’s what makes the shopping experience at their store unique.

“We want to interact with people, and I think that that’s a lot of what our country was built on,” said Aloni.

But sadly, Abby Aloni and her husband see this fading away for her boutique and other locally owned businesses.

“We really don’t want to make our business people clicking a button and us sticking something in a box,” she said.

Experts at Case Western Reserve University say they aren’t surprised to hear small businesses like the Alonis' are having a hard time.

“For small businesses that have been there in our community, and that can be a convenient place to go get goods, some of them just haven't seen the bounce back,” said Michael Goldberg, Associate Professor of Design and Innovation at the Weatherhead School at Case Western Reserve University.

Goldberg said factors like inflation, supply chain issues, rising interest rates and overall changes in people’s shopping habits are impacting local owners.

“If consumers aren't supporting small businesses and they go away, and you end up with empty storefronts,” said Goldberg.

That’s why the Alonis hope their message emphasizes the need for everyone to support small businesses throughout their community.

“If you want to live in a place where there’s individuality and new things and many selections to choose from, you need to support local businesses,” said Abby Aloni.

