Shots fired after Garfield Heights Police officers respond to wellness check; BCI investigating

Multiple shots were fired after Garfield Heights Police officers were conducting a wellness check on a potentially suicidal male in the area of Hathaway Road on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Dispatch received the call, and while officers were on scene conducting the wellness check, shots were fired, Garfield Heights Police said in a Facebook post. Police did not state who fired shots or if anyone was injured or killed.

The department requested the Bureau of Criminal Investigations to investigate the shooting. The BCI stated in a news release that no officers were injured.

The Garfield Heights Police Department said it will provide more information as it becomes available. BCI said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene; we will update this story as we learn more.

The number of the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988. Help is available 24/7 for free.