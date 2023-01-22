Shots fired at 2 Lakewood bars overnight, police investigating

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood police are investigating shots being fired at two Lakewood bars overnight, according to a release provided by police.

The first incident took place at Corky's Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 1 a.m. and found a man shot in the right thigh and another individual who had been allegedly punched in the face by the same suspect. The man shot in the thigh had minor injuries due to the bullet first striking his cell phone, police said.

Both people were transported from Corky's Place to MetroHealth Hospital. The incident and the identity of the suspect are under investigation.

The second incident took place at East End Pub in the 11000 block of Madison Avenue. As officers reported to the scene just before 3 a.m. they heard shots fired as they were en route. Once they arrived, they found two people who suffered injuries. The first person was hit by a car that fled the scene. The second person had apparent knife wounds, police said.

Both people were transported from East End Pub to MetroHealth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are working to identify all those involved and investigating the nature of the disturbance.

At this time, police do not believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Lakewood Police at 216-521-6773.

