Silencing the sirens: Litchfield Township will stop the use of tornado sirens

LITCHFIELD TWP., Ohio — Medina County's Litchfield Township will stop using its seven tornado sirens at the end of August.

Township trustees said it was due to budget concerns. Recently, three of the sirens stopped functioning. Repairs were estimated to be close to $30,000 to repair just one.

Trustee Michael Pope said those costs were just too much for the township, leading them to lean more on modern technology.

"With the technology we have," he said. "We thought that would be a better way to go because most people have a cell phone in their pocket or at home that they could get an alert from."

Pope also said the sirens aren't reaching a vast majority of the township. About 25% of the township can hear the siren inside their homes, meaning it does not reach three-quarters of the population.

That, coupled with some inaccuracies made by the sirens, helped the township decide that phones may be the way to go.

"We are just trying to find a better way to keep our citizens safe while saving taxpayer dollars."

Still, some citizens want the sirens to stay.

"I understand that it all costs money to have it," local Kelton Keller said. "It's a pretty big safety thing especially with what just happened."

Keller fears what a lack of tornado sirens means for Litchfield's elderly and agricultural population. He said many of the elderly do not have the technological understanding to sign up for weather alerts. Farmers are more likely to hear a tornado siren while they're out in the field.

"Phones are defintely there," he said. "But, a siren is pretty dang loud. A lot of times you do have your phone on you, but it could be somewhere else. You don't hear it going off. You hear the siren go off and it makes you look at your phone and see what's going on."

Citizens are now encouraged to sign up for alerts with the Medina County EMA. These alerts can be sent via text, voice, or email.

Pope said he hears the concerns of citizens like Keller. But, he believes silencing the sirens will be a good move for all involved.

"We're just trying to do the best for the whole township," he said.

To sign up for Medina County EMA alerts, click here.