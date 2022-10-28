Single plane crash in Southington Township results in serious injury of 82-year-old man on Friday afternoon

WARREN, Ohio — A plane crashed in Southington Township, located in Trumbull County, due to a mechanical failure that resulted in the serious injury of an 82-year-old man on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At around 12:43 p.m., the Warren post of OHSP received a call about a plane crash in the area of Barclay Messerly Road and Herr Fieldhouse Road.

When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft had crashed near a home near the Warren Airport.

The pilot was transported via Medical helicopter to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and will be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration.

