Skunk enthusiasts gather in North Ridgeville to celebrate their favorite little stinkers

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skunk enthusiasts gathered at South Central Park to celebrate their favorite little stinker.

Skunk Fest is a friendly-gathering of skunk owners and lovers with events to celebrate the black and white animal.

Throughout the day, skunk owners can enter their pets into an array of contests with two skunks being crowned the king and queen of the festival. Additionally, there's food and other skunk activities along with local vendors.

The event is celebrating its 23rd year this year. This is the second year skunk owner Blaine Anderson has attended the event. He said Skunk Fest is an opportunity to change people's perceptions about the animal.

"My favorite part is teaching people about skunks and answering their questions," Anderson said. "There's a lot of people who have never seen one before and don't even know that they're pets."