Sky-high grass in Lorain park creates frustrations for nearby residents

LORAIN, Ohio — It’s tough to really gauge what's higher, the grass at Repko Park in Lorain or Sheila Robinson’s frustrations.

“Nobody wants to come and cut the grass up here,” said Robinson. “This is the second time that I’ve had to call someone.”

Robinson lives across from Repko Park in Lorain at 32nd Street and Clifton Avenue for the last 10 years but says for the last 60 days or so Repko Park has looked like anything but nice.

“Lately they haven’t been cutting it, kids can’t play in the park there. The weeds are just out of control and I can’t get anybody to cut it,” said Robinson.

This is the second time that News 5 has been out here for the same issue, in 2017 another woman on this same block called us about this.

That day we took her concerns to the city of Lorain and learned First Energy owns the park, Lorain officials still sent a crew out that day to remove the grass and First Energy apologized.

News 5 reached out to First Energy on Wednesday, and a spokesperson responded:

We appreciate you raising this concern. We've shared the information with our operations team and they are looking into it. If the overgrown area is situated on our property, we will work with our landscaping contractor to address the area as quickly as possible and find a way to prevent this from happening again in the future.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.