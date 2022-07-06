Sliman's in Amherst raffling a Jeep Wrangler to support Ukrainian refugees

AMHERST, Ohio — Sliman’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Amherst is supporting Ukrainian refugees by raffling off a 2022 Jeep Wrangler.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the American Red Cross to support Ukrainian refugees, according to a news release from the local car dealership.

Raffle tickets are being sold for $100 online at slimanssupports.com and in-person at Sliman’s in Amherst, located at 7498 Leavitt Rd.

The winner of the Wrangler will be pulled live at Sliman’s second annual Comet Cruise Car Show on Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase a raffle ticket now, head to slimanssupports.com.

News 5 is a proud sponsor of the Comet Car Cruise.

