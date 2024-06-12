Small businesses 'fighting' to keep doors open amid disruptive streetscape construction

PAINEVILLE, Ohio — Small business owners told News 5 the ongoing revitalization project of Painesville’s Historic downtown is putting major strains on their businesses.

Within the walls of the wellness studio, Branches of Wellness is a place for peace. Owner Erin Hill described what's happening outside as quite the opposite.

“Unexpected twists and turns of sounds and smells of debris coming in,” said Hill.

Hill’s wellness center offers yoga to all walks of life, serving mainly people ages 45 and up who are suffering from various autoimmune diseases and debilitating illnesses like strokes. She also staffs 30 independent contractors who offer massages and other healing services. However, the City of Painesville's Streetscape Construction Project, which began at the end of May on South Park Place, is causing Hill's business some challenges.

“The ability for our clients, that are already limited in their abilities to move, and come in and receive their messages, classes or their group of private sessions has been very, very challenging,” added Hill.

Hill said it's killing her business, which was already struggling after COVID-19.

“Financially we are at the point where we have had to start our GoFundMe to try and keep our doors open,” Hill said.

Another business, Mmm Yummy, said they’re also struggling from the construction. The owners tell News 5 they’ve had to let go of almost all their staff.

“Right now, our sales went from 100% to 50-30%,” said Belen Flores, owner of Mmm Yummy.

Mmm Yummy opened its doors just last July and serves mainly cold treats like ice cream.

“We have been waiting for summer,” Flores added. “It’s our first year. We were waiting for the last three months, and we were very excited. To be honest, we didn’t know this was going to happen until it was almost time to start working on it.”

In a statement, City Manager Doug Lewis said:

“The is a major construction project where we are trying to make significant improvements to the Downtown Historic Painesville. This project will have a major benefit for the local businesses along that stretch once it is completed. The City of Painesville has tried to work with each of the businesses to minimize the impact by replacing the sidewalks closest to the business so that they can remain open and by providing a walkway to each of the establishments. It is important that the businesses share information with their clients on the best locations to park to easily access their business during construction and also let them all know that they will remain open and the best access point. Of course, the City of Painesville is concerned, and we don’t want any local business to fail during the construction. We will meet with them again to see how we can assist them. Progress and construction is always difficult, but the City of Painesville is posting information on the website and asking residents to support these local businesses on a regular basis. No businesses have contacted us to express their concerns." Doug Lewis, Painesville City Manager

City Engineer Leanne Exum said the finished product will be worth the wait.

“Right now, it’s a disaster, but it's OK,” said Exum. “It’s going to look pretty when it’s done.”

Until then, businesses up and down South Park Place are stretching every dollar they can.

“We are fighting to keep our doors open at this time and I think it’s going to be a struggle until we get through this,” Hill added.

The city said construction on the streetscape will be completed by August, and Exum said the project is on track. In the meantime, businesses tell News 5 they are hoping and praying their businesses last until then.