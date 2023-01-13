Snow slides into Northeast Ohio

Rain turned to a rain-snow mix overnight with scattered snow showers continuing Friday morning.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect from 1 AM Friday through 1 AM Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Ashtabula and Geauga Counties.

Stormtracker

News 5 reporter Mike Holden was in the Stormtracker this morning keeping you to date on the conditions of the roads in Northeast Ohio.

Road conditions are slick, if you have to head out, you will want to give yourself extra time for your commute. News 5's Mike Holden reports multiple accidents on 271 southbound near Beachwood. Plows are beginning to clear the interstate, however, traffic is slow-moving.

Updated Forecast

News 5 Meteorologist gives an update on Friday's weather:

Friday weather updated

Friday weather

School Closings

Today's weather has come with several school closings.

