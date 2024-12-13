Snowfall forces Kent State's Ashtabula Campus to cancel commencement ceremony

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Kent State’s commencement ceremony and other activities at the university's Ashtabula Campus were still on as of noon Thursday. University officials believed the weather would let up.

"We had students and faculty coming to campus for final exams," said Dean Bill Ayres. "And we were wary about not trying to disrupt that process as well. The students are trying to get their classes wrapped up, whether they're graduating or not.”

But, Ayers said the snow continued to fall as the afternoon went on, and officials didn’t want to take a chance, so they unfortunately had to cancel its commencement ceremony.

Last week, they closed the campus three out of five days, and this past Tuesday, they closed it due to snow.

“And, you know, we were concerned about the safety of the visitors to our campus, and so, you know, we made the unfortunate decision, and we didn't feel good about it," said Ayers.

For some of those students, this is the second time their graduation ceremony has been canceled.

Four years ago, COVID-19 canceled their commencement ceremony plans when they were high school graduates.

"We're very disappointed. I know our students are disappointed," said Ayers. "We have been hearing directly from a number of them about their disappointment.”

Ayers told News 5 that any student who wishes to participate in the spring commencement ceremony is welcome. Faculty are working with students to make up missed exams and projects, with options for incomplete grades.

No commencement ceremony means there may be more empty tables at the Halcyon, a favorite local establishment on Bridge Street.

“We normally do get a decent amount of reservations. Hopefully we still have some tonight," said Adriana Bruckman, a server and bartender at the establishment."But we'll still take them when they reschedule.”

Businesses in Ashtabula have been dealing with less customers due to the snowfall.

While they usually see their fair amount of snowfall, residents have seen more than normal since it began falling the weekend of Thanksgiving.

In fact, they received whole seasons worth in three days.

“At first, I thought we were gonna have a break, right? But then it led up for a little bit, and we were back to normal," said Bruckman. "And now it's starting again tonight, so hopefully it calms down.”

On the flipside, the Ace Hardware store in town says they have not slowed down.

"Oh, super, super busy. So majority of it comes down to people aren't ready for it," said Jonathan Raygoza. "I don't think anyone was really ready for this.”

Raygoza said they have had to restock shovels, salt, and just about anything that has a brush on the other end of it since the snow first began.

“There has actually been people getting double of what they normally get, just to make sure you know the continues that you know they're ready for it this time," said Raygoza.