SOAR School student found with loaded gun

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A student at SOAR School in Summit County has been charged after a security guard found a loaded handgun in her backpack Monday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9 a.m. A security guard at the school's entrance found the gun in the girl's belongings as well as what appeared to be a marijuana edible.

The girl told authorities she didn't know the gun or edible was in her backpack, the sheriff's office said.

The edible was sent to a lab to be tested. The student was charged with carrying concealed weapons and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information has been released.

