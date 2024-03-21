Watch Now
1 PM: Cleveland hosts news conference to prepare residents for solar eclipse

Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 11:45:38-04

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, we are just 430 hours away from the total solar eclipse over Northeast Ohio, and the City of Cleveland is hosting a news conference to prepare residents for the big day on April 8.

At 1 p.m., Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, and representatives from NASA Glenn Research Center, the Great Lakes Science Center, the county and the city will share news, updates and tips to prepare for the eclipse.

Watch the news conference live below at 1 p.m.:

The full list of those speaking at the event includes:

  • Mayor Justin M. Bibb
  • Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne
  • Dr. Kirsten M. Ellenbogen, President and CEO, Great Lakes Science Center
  • Dr. James A. Kenyon, Director, NASA’s Glenn Research Center
  • Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel
  • Mark Christie, Cuyahoga County Emergency Manager
  • Interim Safety Director Wayne A. Drummond, City of Cleveland
  • Traffic Commissioner Gordon Holmes, City of Cleveland
  • Joel Freilich, GCRTA Director, Service Management

It won’t just be Cleveland impacted by the eclipse – last week, state officials held a news conference to discuss when traffic is most delayed, and how best to prepare for the influx of thousands of eclipse watchers.
