1 PM: Cleveland hosts news conference to prepare residents for solar eclipse

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, we are just 430 hours away from the total solar eclipse over Northeast Ohio, and the City of Cleveland is hosting a news conference to prepare residents for the big day on April 8.

At 1 p.m., Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne, and representatives from NASA Glenn Research Center, the Great Lakes Science Center, the county and the city will share news, updates and tips to prepare for the eclipse.

Watch the news conference live below at 1 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

The full list of those speaking at the event includes:



Mayor Justin M. Bibb

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne

Dr. Kirsten M. Ellenbogen, President and CEO, Great Lakes Science Center

Dr. James A. Kenyon, Director, NASA’s Glenn Research Center

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel

Mark Christie, Cuyahoga County Emergency Manager

Interim Safety Director Wayne A. Drummond, City of Cleveland

Traffic Commissioner Gordon Holmes, City of Cleveland

Joel Freilich, GCRTA Director, Service Management

It won’t just be Cleveland impacted by the eclipse – last week, state officials held a news conference to discuss when traffic is most delayed, and how best to prepare for the influx of thousands of eclipse watchers.

Get the details from our report below:

State officials discuss safety plans ahead of solar eclipse