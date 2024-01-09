Akron Public Schools adjusts spring break dates, gives students 2024 solar eclipse off

On April 8, Northeast Ohio will be in the path of totality for a solar eclipse, making Cleveland a prime viewing location for this celestial event.

The moon will completely block out the sun for about 4 minutes in Cleveland, which is one of the longest durations for major cities in the path.

To the Akron Public Schools and to many Northeast Ohioans, this is a big deal! As such, the Akron Public Schools have decided to adjust its spring break schedule so that students can have the day off.

According to a press release from the school district, the spring break that was scheduled from Thursday, March 28 to Friday, April 5, will now happen from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 8.