Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be closed April 8 for solar eclipse

Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 08, 2024
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced they will be closed on April 8 when the city goes dark during the solar eclipse.

"This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we are fortunate to be in the middle of the action," the district said.

According to the district, they decided to close for multiple reasons, including the totality of the eclipse happening when the schools are dismissed for the day, the influx of visitors, and cellular service possibly being disrupted.

The district will be giving all students eclipse glasses.

Cleveland isn't the only district that will be closed that day.

New 5's Nadeen Abusada spoke with several districts that are also giving students the day off.

Schools districts across Northeast Ohio giving students day off for solar eclipse April 8

