These schools will be closed on April 8 due to the Solar Eclipse

With more than a million people projected to come to Northeast Ohio on April 8 for the Solar Eclipse, multiple schools have decided to close as a precaution.

Districts have either changed their spring break to be closed or decided to use a calamity day.

Schools districts across Northeast Ohio giving students day off for solar eclipse April 8

Here are the districts that have announced they will be closed for the eclipse so far:



Akron

Amherst

Ashtabula

Ashland

Aurora

Avon

Avon Lake

Barberton

Bay Village

Brecksville-Broadview Heights

Canton

Cuyahoga Falls

Elyria

Firelands

Massillon

Medina

Nordonia Hills

Oberlin

Parma

Riverside

Rocky River

Sheffield Lake

Twinsburg

Westlake

Wooster

