These schools will be closed on April 8 due to the Solar Eclipse

With more than a million people projected to come to Northeast Ohio on April 8 for the Solar Eclipse, multiple schools have decided to close as a precaution.
Districts have either changed their spring break to be closed or decided to use a calamity day.
Here are the districts that have announced they will be closed for the eclipse so far:
- Akron
- Amherst
- Ashtabula
- Ashland
- Aurora
- Avon
- Avon Lake
- Barberton
- Bay Village
- Brecksville-Broadview Heights
- Canton
- Cuyahoga Falls
- Elyria
- Firelands
- Massillon
- Medina
- Nordonia Hills
- Oberlin
- Parma
- Riverside
- Rocky River
- Sheffield Lake
- Twinsburg
- Westlake
- Wooster
