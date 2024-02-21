Watch Now
These schools will be closed on April 8 due to the Solar Eclipse

Mike Holden
Posted at 1:58 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21

With more than a million people projected to come to Northeast Ohio on April 8 for the Solar Eclipse, multiple schools have decided to close as a precaution.

Districts have either changed their spring break to be closed or decided to use a calamity day.

Here are the districts that have announced they will be closed for the eclipse so far:

  • Akron
  • Amherst
  • Ashtabula
  • Ashland
  • Aurora
  • Avon
  • Avon Lake
  • Barberton
  • Bay Village
  • Brecksville-Broadview Heights
  • Canton
  • Cuyahoga Falls
  • Elyria
  • Firelands
  • Massillon
  • Medina
  • Nordonia Hills
  • Oberlin
  • Parma
  • Riverside
  • Rocky River
  • Sheffield Lake
  • Twinsburg
  • Westlake
  • Wooster

