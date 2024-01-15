Plan ahead: state, city leaders recommend preparing now for total solar eclipse

Thomas Jefferson was president, and Ohio was only three years into statehood the last time the moon totally eclipsed the sun. It won’t happen again for another three-quarters of a century.

Less than three months away from a historic total solar eclipse, state, city and organization leaders are locking in their plans and recommending eclipse watchers to do the same.

“The city started planning prior to me being here. But I’ve really been planning since day one when I first walked in the door,” said Erin Fach, who started his position as recreation director in Avon Lake nearly two years ago.

Avon Lake sits directly on the centerline of the path of totality, which means the Lorain County city will experience total darkness for close to 4 minutes during a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

“It’s totality’s best seat. Being right on the centerline, we’re either lucky or we’re not,” said Fach. “But we’re doing everything we can to try to plan in advance and make it a great experience for those who choose to come to Avon Lake.”

He said that based on previous experiences of other communities in the path of totality, Lorain County is expecting its population to double or even triple with visitors for the eclipse.

“We expect the influx of people to begin as early as a week before and linger after the eclipse,” Fach said. “So we’re really preparing for the week before and the week after.”

The city is hoping to capitalize on the sudden spike in tourists. It’s hosting several events during the weekend leading up to the eclipse, highlighting local businesses and offering an all-day celebration at the high school stadium on April 8. It will feature music, food trucks, educational opportunities and more.

“I think the excitement from our local businesses and organizations all plays into this. I’m hoping for a great day for Avon Lake, one we’ll remember forever. And it really is an opportunity to showcase all we have to offer,” Fach said.

Even outside of the path of totality, Ohio will bear witness to a partial solar eclipse. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is preparing for a similar crush of people eager to see the phenomenon in the relative seclusion of Ohio state parks.

“We know that our state parks are going to be great places to watch the eclipse this April, so we have been planning to make sure everyone gets there safely, gets home safely and really enjoys their time while at the parks,” said Lindsay Deering, the information and education administrator at ODNR’s division of parks and watercraft.

The state parks are celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2024, and many of the campgrounds near and in the path of totality are already booked for the eclipse weekend. Deering said campers and state park visitors will be able to enjoy eclipse entertainment and education throughout the weekend. But she recommends travelers organize their plans sooner rather than later.

“I advise people to organize their lodging as soon as possible because there will be a lot of people joining us in Ohio to watch this eclipse,” she said.

It’s similar advice across the state, particularly in Northeast Ohio, where much of the region will attract visitors to the path of totality.

Event organizers and city leaders are recommending visitors arrive early, stay late and plan ahead for a high volume of people and cars.

“We’re seeing a lot of energy and a lot of pickup now that the holidays are over,” Fach said about planning. “I think the more [visitors] can reserve their space, the more they can have their plan in place, the better they’re going to experience totality.”

You can find an ever-growing list of total solar eclipse events by visiting this page.