Couple gets engaged during total solar eclipse in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — While everyone will remember April 8 as the day they experienced a total solar eclipse, for one couple, it's also the day they decided forever.

"It was a big day, the eclipse, Guardians home opener, we had a very special day for our relationship, I proposed to this lovely lady right here," said PJ Hido.

Allison Schuller and Hido had been dating for three and half years, and on Monday, they had plans to watch the eclipse and then head to the Guardians home opener.

"I thought we'd have a couple of drinks. You know, get a little buzz and get on and watch the Guards. I really didn't think anything else," Schuller said.

They grabbed their glasses when heading out for the festivities, and PJ also brought his winter coat to hide the ring. Allison questioned if it was too warm for a jacket but didn't figure out what he was planning. Once totality was done, it all made sense.

"I turned around, and he's down on one knee, so I couldn't believe it," Schuller said, and Hido added," I wanted to wait 'till after totality; I was nervous, definitely shaking, and it was beautiful."

So, while viewing the eclipse could be planned down to the minute, love can't be. For this couple, April 8 will be filled with moments they'll never forget.

"Oh, it's going to be the most special day and you know what it's funny is Nov. 8 was our first date. So, the eighth, I think, is just always going to be like a special day for us now... I feel like now, any eclipse that comes again, we'll have to like to make sure we get there," said Schuller.

The two are also thinking about having an eclipse-themed wedding.