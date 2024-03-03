How to ensure your home is ready to host eclipse chasers

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is a prime place to view the upcoming total solar eclipse. Many communities in Northeast Ohio are in the path of totality. April 8 is going to be an extremely busy day for many Northeast Ohio neighborhoods.

Some insurance companies anticipate folks renting out spaces in their homes or even their yards for people to get a front-row view of the phenomenon.

"We are expecting a number of tourists to come into the area, and so with that, it provides an opportunity for locals to open up their homes and perhaps make a little financial gain, which on the opposite side, can introduce some risk," said Andrew Femath, with USAA Insurance.

If you are thinking of hosting an eclipse watch party or renting out some of your property, now is the time to check your insurance policies, "I think it's pretty certain that folks aren't reading their policies every night before they go to bed and we don't have it memorized and so going back to that nuance, this is where you rely on your insurance company like USAA," said Femath.

USAA sees three common types of issues: personal injuries, property damage, and loss of income.

"In the situation where somebody gets injured on your property, you could be liable and responsible for their medical expenses, which can add up. We tend to see more fire, water damage, again costly, and inconvenient, tends to be a headache recovering from that," said Femath.

Double-checking the fine print of your coverage and maybe adding in some additional policies like host liability insurance will help you sit back, relax, and look up on April 8.

"Take those 10, 15, 20 minutes to talk to your insurance company now so when the eclipse comes in April, you can sit back you can enjoy that experience with your friends, with your family, with your guests, and you can have an awesome time with that front row seat, right there in Northeastern Ohio," said Femath.