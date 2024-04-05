Ohio Emergency Operations Center to be activated for eclipse, DeWine says, OSHP increasing staffing

Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Friday from the state's Emergency Operations Center to discuss the state's plan ahead of Monday's eclipse.

Emergency Operations Center will be activated

During his press conference, DeWine announced plans to activate the state’s emergency operations center that will combine state agencies under one roof. He said the center is activated both for emergencies and major events, and the eclipse "most definitely qualifies as a major event."

"There is no better place to experience the eclipse than in Ohio, the Birthplace of Aviation and the heart of aerospace," said DeWine. "While we are confident that our local communities have fully prepared for the influx of spectators, having our Emergency Operations Center at the ready will allow us to immediately respond if any unexpected needs arise."

DeWine said there are more than 500 formal eclipse events happening around the state and more than two dozen Ohio state parks and wildlife areas in or near the path of totality.

"Each of those state sites will have eclipse activities, and...Ohio state parks and wildlife areas are always free for everyone to enjoy. Because Ohio is the heart of aviation and aerospace, and because we have so much to offer, we're anticipating a lot of people to come to Ohio over the next few days," DeWine said.

The eclipse is something the state government and the emergency officials have had years to plan for.

"We usually don't have this much notice for a large-scale event, but the eclipse has been hundreds of years in the making, so that helped make our jobs a little easier," said Sima Merick, director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. "Our EOC teams will be watching traffic cameras, weather radar, and monitoring local needs through contact with our county partners, and we stand ready to provide resources as needed."

National Guard not activated, but prepared

DeWine said the Ohio National Guard is on standby for Monday but has not been activated.

Ohio National Guard Major General John Harris is on standby to activate at a moment's notice if a situation occurs or if guards need to help with things like traffic congestion, DeWine said.

"Over the weekend, we will look at certain variables like the weather, like traffic patterns, and we will determine if and when and where it may be necessary to deploy those National Guard folks through the weekend and end of Monday to respond to any contingency," Harris said. "Again, we don't anticipate that, but consider your National Guard a hedge for preparedness."

Highway Patrol discusses traffic safety

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also plans on having increased staffing on Monday to help with any safety services or highway emergency responses that are needed.

According to state officials, thousands of people are expected to travel to Ohio for the eclipse.

DeWine said leaders from multiple organizations throughout the state studied other states' plans from the 2017 eclipse and learned one piece of advice: "arrive early and stay late."

Colonel Charles Jones with the OSHP said their agency is providing comprehensive safety and emergency services on the state's roadways.

"Troopers will be highly visible and ready to assist motorists in the days leading up to during and after the eclipse," Jones said. "Our increased traffic, our increased staffing levels will aid in the effort to maintain the safest traffic patterns possible."

OSHP will be mobilizing additional resources, including their aviation section, "to support a heightened state of readiness and operational capacity." Jones said.

Motorists should leave early and plan to stay late at their eclipse viewing locations to help mitigate the increased traffic.

"We are urging motorists to refrain from stopping on the side of the roadways and exit ramps to view the eclipse. Not only is it illegal, it's extremely dangerous," Jones said. "Those actions also could prevent first responders and public safety vehicles from quickly responding to an emergency."

How you can prepare

State officials had lots of good advice for Ohioans for the eclipse and the days before and after.

"If you'll be traveling around Ohio, motorists should be sure to frequently top off their gas tanks—frequently top off your gas tanks—and to fully charge their electric vehicles, have a preparedness kit in your car, and items like paper maps, snacks, drinks, cash and a cell phone charger," Merick said. "It's a good idea also to have a communications plan if you're traveling with your family or friends in case you're separated. Know where to meet up, have a place to meet up, know where to take shelter."

Merick said if you're traveling with pets, make sure you bring supplies for them as well, and know where to get the latest weather information.

"And as we always say, pack your patience and fill your tanks," she said.

In Cuyahoga County, the Emergency Operations Center has been making plans for the eclipse since 2022.