Schools districts across Northeast Ohio giving students day off for solar eclipse April 8

CLEVELAND — April 8 is the day of the total solar eclipse, and Cleveland is right in the path of totality. For months, events have been planned, but now some school districts in Northeast Ohio are giving students the day off.

In 89 days, the moon will completely block the sun and for the first time since the 1800s in Ohio, treating residents to a total solar eclipse.

“So partial eclipse starts at 1:59 p.m., and totality — when the moon is completely blocking the sun — starts at 3:15 p.m. That'll be for about three to four minutes,” said Megan Landean, the Eclipse Festival Project Manager for the Great Lakes Science Center.

At the Great Lakes Science Center, they've been planning for April 8 for months.

“The Great Lakes Science Center is excited to host a three-day festival from April 6, 7, and 8," Landean said.

As the Science Center is counting down the days, school districts in Northeast Ohio are also gearing up.

“This is just a true-life experience that they will witness firsthand,” said Andrea Celico, the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Falls.

Mark Williamson with Akron City Schools told News 5 that due to the timing of the event and how many people will be in the region, they decided to change their spring break to give students April 8 off.

“We do want to make absolutely certain that everybody is safe and that there's no undue difficulties,” Williamson said. “We're just trading one day off for another — it's an instructional improvement day for our educators."

Another factor in the decision to cancel class on April 8 is the fact that the eclipse takes place as students are dismissing from school and getting on buses.

Celico said they are also worried about cell service.

“We’re concerned about what I’ve been told about the amount of traffic coming into our city. We know that this is going to draw thousands of people to our area, and it's also occurring at the peak of our dismissal,” Celico continued. “We've also heard concerns about cell phones and the bandwidth.”

So, they also adjusted their calendar, but both districts are still working with students to make sure they make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime sighting.

“As a result, we purchased eyewear for the students, so we know that they will be viewing the eclipse safely,” said Celico.

“Leading up to that day, our science and health departments are doing a lot with students to work with them on learning about the eclipse,” said Williamson.

News 5 has learned several other school districts have adjusted their calendars, including Parma, Rocky River and Avon.

We'll have a full list of schools and districts that are adjusting their calendars as the solar eclipse approaches.

Click here for more information and news stories about the April 8 total solar eclipse.