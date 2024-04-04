Win enough chocolate to blot out the sun

Lakewood chocolatier Sweet Designs is celebrating the solar eclipse in the best way—giving away a 20-pound solid chocolate moon.

The shop is holding a contest for the sweet lunar treat—a $500 value—as well as five over 2.5-pound moons filled with mystery flavors.

Enter to win online here or in person at 16100 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Entrants must guess how many people total will enter the contest.

Sweet Designs is hosting a live drawing at a pre-eclipse party on Saturday, April 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with free hot chocolate. You do not need to be present to win.

A giant chocolate moon isn’t the only sweet eclipse treat coming out of Northeast Ohio— of course, Rudy’s had to get in on the fun with the Solar Eclipse of the Paczki:

Check out Rudy's new solar eclipse packzi