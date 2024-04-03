You asked, we answered: Questions about the upcoming solar eclipse

With the solar eclipse on its way, News 5 asked viewers if they have any questions about the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Last week, News 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw hosted a Q&A livestream with Cleveland State University research astronomer Jay Reynolds and answered many of the questions you asked, as well as other great questions from the livestream viewers.

Watch the complete Q&A:

Full video: News 5 hosts live Q&A with local astronomer to answer your solar eclipse questions

Here are the questions you asked, and answers to each of them:

Where does the sun go during the eclipse and will it come back?

What is the weather going to be like that day?

How far north is the totality line? (Will people in Stark County be in totality or will they have to drive north to go dark?)

There are glasses made just to watch the eclipse safely. How do we know how to identify those glasses?

If it's cloudy, when will they reschedule it for? (yes, a viewer did ask this)

How long will it last? And when does it start?

Is there a Biblical significance to the eclipse?

Thanks to our viewers for the great questions, and to Jay Reynolds for helping us answer them!