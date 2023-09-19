Solon High School student taken into custody for bringing airsoft pistol on campus

The Solon Police Department responded Tuesday morning to Solon High School after a student was seen with what appeared to be a handgun, but was later found to be an airsoft gun, concealed under his clothing.

The 17-year-old student was apprehended by a Solon officer, who discovered the fake firearm, which is similar to a BB gun and shoots plastic pellets.

The student was taken to the police department, and his parents were notified, authorities said.

His case will be presented to the prosecutor's office for consideration in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court regarding a charge of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

The school issued the following statement regarding the matter:

Dear Solon High School Families,



Earlier today, a student was taken into police custody at Solon High School following a report to school administrators that a student was seen with what appeared to be a gun concealed in his clothing. Administrators and the Solon Police quickly investigated and determined that the weapon was not a real gun. The student had an airsoft pistol, or facsimile firearm. There was no active threat to the school or students.



The speedy resolution to today’s incident was a result of our student body using the reporting tools available to them and taking to heart our important motto of See Something, Say Something. Informing administration immediately meant the situation was addressed by the school and Solon safety forces within minutes. The safety forces in conjunction with administration made a tactical decision to not put the school in lockdown to expedite apprehension of the student.



As a reminder, in situations such as this, students are asked to find an administrator or other trusted adult immediately. For other situations, students can access the anonymous Safe School Helpline by texting, calling or submitting an online report:



TEXT: Text 614-426-0240 and type TIPS as the message



WEB:www.safeschoolhelpline.com



CALL: 800-418-6423, ext. 359



All students are fine and the school day is continuing as usual.



Erin Short