Solon officer fires shots at armed suspect exiting stolen van after pursuit, police say

SOLON, Ohio — A Solon Police officer fired multiple shots at a suspect as he exited a stolen car after a police pursuit that briefly caused a nearby school to lockdown Thursday morning, police said. The suspect was not struck and was arrested after a foot chase.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a Honda minivan that was reported stolen from Cleveland, according to a news release from Solon Police. The vehicle was taken in an aggravated robbery on April 4.

Officers tried to stop the van, and a chase ensued, with the stolen vehicle and officers traveling south on SOM Center Road, west on Arthur Road, then north on Solon Boulevard, the release states. The stolen van then crashed into the rear of another vehicle near Roxbury Elementary School.

The driver then exited the stolen vehicle with a gun, police said. The officer fired “more than once towards the suspect,” Solon Police said, but the suspect was not struck.

“We do not know if the suspect fired any shots, but he was armed with a loaded handgun,” said an official with the department.

The suspect fled on foot through some backyards, and after a short chase, he surrendered.

Police said there were some minor injuries to the driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck.

Roxbury Elementary was placed into lockdown after the crash, which has since been lifted, police said.

The investigation into this incident remains open, according to Solon Police.

