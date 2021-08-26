Solon officers arrest 13-year-old following police chase involving stolen vehicle

SOLON, Ohio — A 13-year-old male from Cleveland was arrested by Solon police officers Thursday afternoon after a license plate camera spotted a stolen SUV near Harper Road and U.S. Route 422.

Charges of receiving stolen property and attempted robbery have been referred to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for the teen, according to police.

Around 3:17 p.m., an officer was alerted to 2019 Toyota 4 Runner that was registered stolen. The vehicle was then spotted on Aurora Road near Camp Industrial Parkway. The officer tried to stop the SUV but it drove off, only to crash into another car at the intersection of Aurora and Harper roads. The other vehicle's driver, a 41-year-old man from Twinsburg, was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the teen ran from the crash towards an office plaza where he unsuccessfully tried to carjack a motorist at gunpoint. The motorist drove off and the teen fled the area.

The teen was located about an hour and 45 minutes after the crash hiding in the 29200 block of Aurora Road, police said. He was found in possession of a loaded gun. The teen sustained a minor wound to his leg from a police dog during his arrest. Once in custody, the teen was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The matter remains under investigation.

