Solon Police Department mourning death of retired K-9 Stryker

SOLON, Ohio — The Solon Police Department has lost on of its own. The department announced on Facebook Friday that K-9 Stryker, who served from 2010 to 2019, has died.

"Stryker and his handler, Ptl. Matt Troyer, were instrumental in many felony cases while on the road together. Ptl. Troyer and Stryker were also favorites at all of the community events and with children. After retiring, Stryker happily lived out his days with Ptl. Troyer and his family," the department said in a Facebook post. "Stryker will be missed and remembered always."

RIP Stryker.

