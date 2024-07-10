Some Berea residents concerned about water quality

BEREA, Ohio — In Berea, some residents are concerned about the quality of their water. Those we talked to said the water is discolored, while others said it’s impacting their utilities.

Sarah Marie has lived in a rented house for more than four years, but within the past six months, she said her water has become a problem.

“I noticed that the appliances as far as like the toilet and the shower and the kitchen sink, have gotten build up,” Marie continued, “I put bleach in the tank, and it trickled overnight and two days later this is what I have to deal with this.”

Inside her toilet, she can see black and brown build along the inside rim. She can also see the build-up in her water filter, in her tub and faucet. Marie complained to her landlord but, nothing has been done.

So, she took her water concerns to a Berea community Facebook page where multiple residents commented saying they are dealing with similar issues. One person wrote they have black toilets every two days; another said they use seven stages of filtration just to clean water for their fish tank.

“The surprising amount gave me justification knowing that it's not just me that it's something within the water system that is going on,” said Marie.

Across Abbyshire Drive is Hubert Lee, where he’s lived in a home for 17 years and has had water issues of his own.

“I think most everybody that lives here’s knows the waters not the best quality,” said Lee.

Lee is a former plumber who said that his issues aren’t uncommon.

“Well, the water seems to be okay, its got the discoloration, its rusty,” Lee continued. “It’s rusty pipes out in the street, old pipes, those pipes have been around a hundred years they turn rusty and it comes to the water.”

But after installing his filtration system, his concerns went away.

So, is the water safe in Berea?

According to Berea’s most recent water report in 2023, no violations were found.

News 5 reached out to Berea regarding the concerns; it said the issues could be related to several things, including construction, water main breaks or the distribution system, and the problem at each home could be different.

“I don't know what the city could possibly do except change all the water pipes and I don't think they'll do it,” said Lee.

For Marie, she is tired of using bottled water for her and her dog. She just wants her problem fixed

“I want cleaner water. I mean it's that simple,” said Marie.

Last July Berea city council passed an ordinance to increase fees for sewer and water. For anyone with water issues, the city said to give them a call.