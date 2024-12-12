Some Cleveland homeowners still dealing with aftermath of summer storms

CLEVELAND — The weather event of the year for Northeast Ohio was this summer when five EF-1 tornadoes, a macroburst, and widespread straight-line wind damage occurred across our region.

Storms tear through Northeast Ohio, leaving hundreds of thousands without power

Nanci Sudano, a resident of Cleveland's West Side, grew up in the house she once again calls home. She has wonderful memories of a place that now looks different.

"A lot has changed," said Sudano. "It’s no longer what it used to be.

Her neighborhood got an unrequested remodel, or razing of sorts in spots, when severe weather came through Northeast Ohio on the afternoon of Aug. 6, 2024. Sudano still has not fully recovered from the damages incurred four months ago and said she had never seen damage like that before from a natural disaster.

"Only on TV," she recalled.

I previously reported on the aftermath of Cleveland’s West Side near Edgecliff Avenue and Warren Road. I kept in touch with Sudano after reporting the damage to the area that day.

Video News 5 recorded that day behind Sudano's home showed the damage; almost a dozen decades-old trees were uprooted in a row, nearly every home on her block needed a new roof, fences were flattened, and garages were gone.

"We were really hit hard, but thank God no one got hurt,” Sudano said.

That was the silver lining. But four months later, Sudano is still not whole.

"It has been, um, difficult,” she said.

Red tape with insurance has caused some delays in fixing property damage.

"You really have to look at what your insurance entails," said Sudano about what she's learned.

But things are now moving along, and she feels hopeful. Sudano has roofers and builders lined up to reconstruct her garage.

"Just waiting for our turn," she said.

Despite what the storm wiped away, something of value was also given. Destruction can build perspective.

“Forget about the silly things we get upset about and just hold on to what’s important," Sudano said.

While her view out back may look different now, she said it’s the people and community there who make it feel like home— and that hasn’t changed.

"I'm just really thankful and grateful," she said.

Sudano mentioned the importance of double-checking your insurance policy coverage.

Andrew Kobak, president of Cleveland Public Adjusters, also gave advice. He told News 5 that many people he talked with who had major damage from the severe weather event were underinsured.

"I want people to look at their policy and look at the dwelling coverage, that’s what you have on your house or your building coverage if you have a commercial building," Kobak said. "Look at the policy limit, multiply your square footage by $200 or $250 per square foot and make sure that number equals that. So, if it’s a 2,000 sq ft home I think you should half-a-million-dollars in coverage on that house."

Kobak said home values are going up, and so are building costs. And while this might raise your premiums a bit, he said it’s nominal compared to what it could save you in a disaster like a tree crashing into your home or a large fire.

He advised people to check their policy, do that formula, and talk with their insurance agent if they have questions or need to make adjustments.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency shared figures submitted to them from the Aug. 6:



Ashtabula, $89,688

Cuyahoga, $10,971,344.32

Lake, $323,562.48

Lorain, $579,935.53

Summit, $1,541,401.63

These are local government costs for debris operations, emergency services, and repairs to damaged infrastructure and facilities.

These numbers are still just estimates. So, the final amount will vary. The Ohio EMA said the state covers 75% of the actual costs.