Storms tear through Northeast Ohio, leaving hundreds of thousands without power

Tuesday afternoon, heavy rain and high winds traveled across Northeast Ohio, leaving a wake of destruction and around 400,000 people without power.

As of 8 p.m., the following counties were dealing with power outages.



Cuyahoga: 221,851

Ashtabula: 14,565

Geauga: 26,885

Lake: 61,183

Lorain: 43,551

Portage: 9,146

Stark: 1,008

Summit: 9,514

Trumbull: 12,477



The entirety of the News 5 viewing area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at one point, and half a dozen counties were under a Tornado Warning.

By the time the storms passed out of our area, trees were felled, power lines had been ripped down, and even boats at the marina in Lorain had capsized.

Jerry Gassan A boat in the Lorain harbor

Other boats on land over at the Edgewater Marina overturned.

News 5 Cleveland

In Mentor, fire crews had to lift up a car after a motorist drove around a barricade and into some downed wires.

Car caught in wires in Mentor

In Bay Village, fallen trees were everywhere.

News 5 Cleveland

One home in Bay Village had its entire driveway blocked by a collapsed tree.

News 5 Cleveland

Over on East 127th Street near Bratenahl and East Cleveland, residents were out clearing damage after the storms passed. One person had a tree fall onto their front porch.

Cleveland storm damage

In Parma Heights, the entire roof of an apartment complex on Kingsdale Boulevard was shorn off.

Parma Heights storm damage

In Willoughby Hills, fallen trees over major roadways caused delays to motorists in the area.

Storm damage in Willough Hills

In Euclid, one resident's 1969 Mini Cooper was damaged when a tree fell onto its roof.

