Some Giant Eagle customers seeing special message about myPerks loyalty program

Some Giant Eagle and GetGo customers are encountering a message that reads, “We’re sorry, redeeming perks is currently unavailable. You will still earn perks on this transaction,” while purchasing groceries or gas.

A Giant Eagle spokesperson said the company recently implemented new measures to safeguard its myPerks customer loyalty program, which gives customers points or "perks" that can be used to save money on groceries and gas.

We appreciate the value Giant Eagle customers realize through our myPerks loyalty program and have multiple measures in place to help them safeguard their earned rewards. In instances where a customer transacts at a Giant Eagle or GetGo they do not normally visit, their ability to redeem perks may be restricted. However, customers can be assured that they will still earn perks during the transaction and will have the ability to redeem those perks in the future. We encourage customers to contact our Customer Care Team to learn more about their specific account needs. Spokesperson for Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle did not specify what "normally visit" or "in the future" means.