Some Lakewood residents suggest leaving the former hospital space empty after continued failed proposals

LAKEWOOD, OH — Another year goes by, and the location of the former Lakewood hospital sits empty; tonight, Lakewood leaders will meet with the public about the latest development proposal while residents are just ready to see something in that space.

In Lakewood, everyone is eager to know how "The Pit's" story ends. The Pit is an empty fenced-in lot where the old Lakewood hospital once sat before it was closed and demolished seven years ago.

The vacant lot has grown in notoriety to the point that Jason Bilak created its own Facebook page.

“The page started off the satire when the hospital was torn down, and people wanted to save the hospital,” said Jason Bilak, a founding member of the Lakewood Pit Facebook Page.

Over time, the city presented different plans for the property, but nothing came to fruition.

City Council to discuss temporary projects in former Lakewood Hospital space

RELATED: City Council to discuss temporary projects in former Lakewood Hospital space

“I would say, let's stop what we're doing. Quit trying to throw something in here. Let's rethink this space, which is the center of our city,” said Bilak.

The city's latest plans include different types of living units, retail spaces, and parking, telling residents they hope this will be the one that succeeds.

“I know that it's that the development has been very close in the past. I will say that we're working almost daily with the developer, and they are very optimistic,” said Angela Byington, Lakewood Planning and Development Director.

But after years of failed proposals and staring at an empty lot surrounded by that old fence, saving the pit went from a joke on Bilak’s Facebook page to their mission.

“I really do want to save the pit. I want to save it from just a regular development. We don't need another set of townhouses,” said Bilak.

Instead, the group would rather have more green space where families could go and outdoor events could be held.

“I would like to see a proper city's center, not necessarily a building, but maybe think of Lakewood Park, but in the city, the middle of the city, a small stage, gathering areas, maybe some small development around the outskirts of it,” said Bilak.

While others just want anything to fill that void.

“I'll go with whatever cleaning can be done, but let’s get it done, its overdue,” said Fady Chamoun, Owner of Aladdin’s eatery.

The city says it's not impossible, but many approvals are needed.

“You know, there's always a public process to everything,” said Byington.

Tonight, they'll be holding an open house at 7 p.m. at the Cove Community Center to hear from the residents and answer any questions about the future development.

If the proposed plans do become a reality, the city says they could break ground by early summer of 2025.