Some Sugarcreek residents asked to evacuate after crash causes gas leak

Residents in Sugarcreek have been asked to evacuate after a crash caused a gas leak, according to a Facebook post from Sugarcreek Fire and Rescue.

Just after 5 p.m., fire and rescue officials posted a notice stating that residents within three blocks of State Route 39 between State Route 93 and Main Street must evacuate immediately due to a major gas leak.

State Route 39 between State Route 93 and Main Street is shut down at this time, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.