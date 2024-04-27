Uniontown residents asked to stay in homes while police search for man who allegedly threatened someone

Uniontown Police is asking residents to stay in their homes while they search for a man who allegedly threatened someone.

Residents living near the Uniontown Community Park, Apollo Street and Moonglo Streets are asked to lock their doors and remain inside until the man is apprehended, police said in a Facebook post.

The man is on foot, wearing a dark hoodie and a mask and is carrying a firearm. If anyone sees a man who fits that description, they are asked to call 911, police said.

Both Summit County SWAT and Uniontown Police are in the area searching for him and said they will provide updates as soon as he is apprehended.